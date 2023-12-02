Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $543,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.67. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

