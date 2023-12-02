BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $95,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

