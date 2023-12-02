Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $14.58

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 698,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

