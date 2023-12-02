Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $84.86

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.77 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

