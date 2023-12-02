Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $19.39

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Cinemark by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000.

Cinemark stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

