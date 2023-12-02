British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

