BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

