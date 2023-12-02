Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

