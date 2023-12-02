BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $193,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $15.85 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

