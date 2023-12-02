BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $756.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.