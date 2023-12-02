Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $307.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.