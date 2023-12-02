Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

