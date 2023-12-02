Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.37.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

