Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -351.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

