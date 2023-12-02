Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Shares of ENPH opened at $106.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

