Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $165,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

