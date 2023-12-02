Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $134,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

