Bessemer Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 435.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 7.5 %

ZION stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

