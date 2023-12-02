Bessemer Group Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

