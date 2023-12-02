Bessemer Group Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

WYNN stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

