Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,836 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3,181.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

