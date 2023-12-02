Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,997 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,662,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after buying an additional 917,669 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 222,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

AMCR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

