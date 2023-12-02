Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $86.71 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

