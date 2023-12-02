Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

