Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $92.27, but opened at $89.28. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 324,927 shares.

Specifically, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

