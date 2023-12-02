Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

