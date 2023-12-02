APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after buying an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APA opened at $36.20 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

