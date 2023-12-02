Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Holdings Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,989 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 104,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

