AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,423 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $54,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $124.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

