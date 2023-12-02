Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

