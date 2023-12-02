Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,989 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

