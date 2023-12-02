Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $104,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

