Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

ALRM stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

