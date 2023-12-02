AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $52,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.05 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

