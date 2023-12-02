Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $9,043,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,651,504.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,327 shares of company stock valued at $26,263,463 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $125.47 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

