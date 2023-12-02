Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

