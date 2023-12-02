AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of AAON worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 26.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.84. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

