2,497 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

