Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vertiv worth $108,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VRT opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

