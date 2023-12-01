Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.23 on Friday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

