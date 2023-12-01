Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 728,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 431,944 shares.The stock last traded at $73.54 and had previously closed at $72.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.