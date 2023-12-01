Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.80% of Utz Brands worth $87,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTZ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

