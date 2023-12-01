TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 291,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 248.0% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 104,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

