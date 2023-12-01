Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,464 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Thermon Group worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

