Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,843 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.60 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

