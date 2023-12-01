Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 12,216 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.54% of Spok worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Spok by 62,887.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spok by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Spok by 54.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne purchased 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,606.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne acquired 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,606.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Spok’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

