Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 207.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 108.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 231.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 157,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 263.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

