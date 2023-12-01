Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 0.8 %

BKE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

