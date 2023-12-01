Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,253 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.19% of Gray Television worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GTN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $736.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.68. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.