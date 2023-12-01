Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,509 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $178.79.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

